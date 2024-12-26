Crackdown on Corruption: Haryana Minister's Raid Unveils Warehouse Irregularities
Haryana Minister Rajesh Nagar conducted a raid at a Uklana warehouse, uncovering wet wheat bags. He mandated strict actions against officials, including FIRs and suspensions. The investigation revealed several irregularities, highlighting persistent negligence and corruption within the department.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hisar | Updated: 26-12-2024 22:05 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 22:05 IST
- India
In a decisive move against corruption, Haryana Minister Rajesh Nagar raided a warehouse in Uklana on Thursday and discovered wet wheat bags inadequately stored.
The Minister, responsible for Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs, ordered immediate FIR registration against the in-charge, Vikas Kumar, and suspended several officials including the District Food and Supply Officer Amit Kumar.
The raid exposed wider irregularities beyond the damaged goods, prompting the minister's firm declaration that negligence and corruption would not be tolerated within the department.
(With inputs from agencies.)
