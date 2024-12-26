Crackdown on Corruption: Haryana Minister's Raid Unveils Warehouse Irregularities

In a decisive move against corruption, Haryana Minister Rajesh Nagar raided a warehouse in Uklana on Thursday and discovered wet wheat bags inadequately stored.

The Minister, responsible for Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs, ordered immediate FIR registration against the in-charge, Vikas Kumar, and suspended several officials including the District Food and Supply Officer Amit Kumar.

The raid exposed wider irregularities beyond the damaged goods, prompting the minister's firm declaration that negligence and corruption would not be tolerated within the department.

(With inputs from agencies.)