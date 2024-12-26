Odisha's Strategic Ministerial Assignments Unveiled

In a strategic move to enhance district-level governance, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has allocated development responsibilities to key ministers. Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo will oversee Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur, while Deputy CM Pravati Parida focuses on Balasore and Bhadrak.

Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari has been assigned to Sundargarh and Deogarh, with State Minister Rabi Narayan Naik managing Sonepur and Bolangir. Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts will be under Nityananda Gond, and Krushna Chandra Patra will handle Angul and Sambalpur.

The process underlines the chief minister's strategy to effectively monitor and accelerate developmental activities, with several other ministers designated as 'Prabhari Mantris' for various districts to ensure progress and governance efficiency.

