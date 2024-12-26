Left Menu

Odisha's Strategic Ministerial Assignments Unveiled

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has delegated development responsibilities to deputy CMs and various ministers across numerous districts. Each appointed minister will ensure that the developmental activities in their respective districts are efficiently executed. This move is aimed at streamlining governance and accelerating progress in Odisha.

Updated: 26-12-2024 22:20 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 22:20 IST
In a strategic move to enhance district-level governance, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has allocated development responsibilities to key ministers. Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo will oversee Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur, while Deputy CM Pravati Parida focuses on Balasore and Bhadrak.

Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari has been assigned to Sundargarh and Deogarh, with State Minister Rabi Narayan Naik managing Sonepur and Bolangir. Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts will be under Nityananda Gond, and Krushna Chandra Patra will handle Angul and Sambalpur.

The process underlines the chief minister's strategy to effectively monitor and accelerate developmental activities, with several other ministers designated as 'Prabhari Mantris' for various districts to ensure progress and governance efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

