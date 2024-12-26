Left Menu

India's Largest Citizen-Centric Governance Campaign Revolutionizes Service Delivery

The 'Prashasan Gaon ki Ore' campaign disposed of nearly three lakh service-related applications nationally, improving service delivery and public grievance redressal. It reflects a landmark citizen-centric governance initiative, involving workshops on good governance and District Vision @ 100 documents, impacting over 700 districts in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 22:21 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 22:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking initiative, India's 'Prashasan Gaon ki Ore' campaign has successfully addressed nearly three lakh service delivery applications, marking a significant stride in citizen-centric governance. The campaign aimed at effective grievance redressal and timely service application processing, according to an official statement.

The effort was orchestrated by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances and included redressing over 14 lakh grievances on state portals. The project showcased good governance practices during the 4th Sushasan Saptah 2024, held from December 19-25.

Throughout the campaign, district collectors organized special camps nationwide to tackle public grievances, generating a massive engagement across over 700 districts. As part of Good Governance Week, workshops were held to create 'District Vision @ 100' documents, focusing on district-level innovations and governance improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

