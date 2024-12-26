Left Menu

A Historic Accord: The Civil Nuclear Deal That Reshaped India's Global Stature

India's civil nuclear agreement with the US in 2008 marked a pivotal moment in its foreign policy under Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. The deal, which ended India's nuclear isolation and fostered strategic US-India relations, played a key role in elevating India's international standing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 23:45 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 23:45 IST
A Historic Accord: The Civil Nuclear Deal That Reshaped India's Global Stature
  • Country:
  • India

The 2008 India-US civil nuclear agreement remains a significant milestone in India's foreign policy, underlining the tenure of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. It broke India's nuclear isolation while forging a robust geopolitical stance.

Manmohan Singh showed unyielding determination in endorsing the deal despite political risks, foreseeing beneficial outcomes. The pact, initiated through Singh's dialogue with then-President George W. Bush, catalyzed strategic partnerships, especially in high-tech and defense sectors.

The agreement, gaining IAEA and Nuclear Suppliers Group backing, paved the way for India to engage in civilian nuclear trade globally, thus boosting Indo-US ties and altering South Asia's power dynamics. Singh passed away in Delhi at the age of 92.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024