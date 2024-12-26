A Historic Accord: The Civil Nuclear Deal That Reshaped India's Global Stature
India's civil nuclear agreement with the US in 2008 marked a pivotal moment in its foreign policy under Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. The deal, which ended India's nuclear isolation and fostered strategic US-India relations, played a key role in elevating India's international standing.
- Country:
- India
The 2008 India-US civil nuclear agreement remains a significant milestone in India's foreign policy, underlining the tenure of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. It broke India's nuclear isolation while forging a robust geopolitical stance.
Manmohan Singh showed unyielding determination in endorsing the deal despite political risks, foreseeing beneficial outcomes. The pact, initiated through Singh's dialogue with then-President George W. Bush, catalyzed strategic partnerships, especially in high-tech and defense sectors.
The agreement, gaining IAEA and Nuclear Suppliers Group backing, paved the way for India to engage in civilian nuclear trade globally, thus boosting Indo-US ties and altering South Asia's power dynamics. Singh passed away in Delhi at the age of 92.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jaishankar Defends India's Neighbourhood-First Strategy amidst Geopolitical Challenges
India's Multigenerational Foreign Policy Unveiled by EAM Jaishankar
South Korea's Unwavering Foreign Policy Post-Impeachment
Towards Viksit Bharat: Redefining India's Foreign Policy Landscape
Sri Lankan President's Visit to India: A New Era in Bilateral Relations