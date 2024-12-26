Crackdown on Terror: Properties Seized in Jammu and Kashmir
The Jammu and Kashmir Police have seized properties belonging to three terrorists operating from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir in the Rajouri district. The attached land is valued at Rs 18.5 lakh and the operation was executed by a joint police and civil administration team following a court order.
The Jammu and Kashmir Police have taken stringent measures by attaching properties of three absconding terrorists who are currently operating from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) in the Rajouri district.
The assets include land totaling 7 kanals and 15 marlas belonging to Khadim Hussain of Kandi, Muneer Hussain of Gakhrote, and Mohd Shabir of Panjnara, as confirmed by officials.
The seizure, executed under Kotranka jurisdiction, comes on the heels of a court order and was carried out by a joint team of police and civil administration, headed by Superintendent of Police Wajahat Hussain.
