Crackdown on Terror: Properties Seized in Jammu and Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have taken stringent measures by attaching properties of three absconding terrorists who are currently operating from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) in the Rajouri district.

The assets include land totaling 7 kanals and 15 marlas belonging to Khadim Hussain of Kandi, Muneer Hussain of Gakhrote, and Mohd Shabir of Panjnara, as confirmed by officials.

The seizure, executed under Kotranka jurisdiction, comes on the heels of a court order and was carried out by a joint team of police and civil administration, headed by Superintendent of Police Wajahat Hussain.

(With inputs from agencies.)