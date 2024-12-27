Israel's Campaign Against Houthis: A New Beginning

In a strategic move amidst rising tensions, Israel has launched a campaign against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu highlighted the action during an interview with Channel 14 on Thursday.

The Israeli Air Force recently conducted an airstrike on the airport located in Yemen's capital, Sanaa, signaling a significant escalation in the region's ongoing conflict.

Netanyahu emphasized that this strike is just the outset of a more extensive military initiative targeting the Houthis, reinforcing Israel's stance on curbing Iranian influence in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)