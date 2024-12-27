Canada Urges Transparency in Azerbaijan Airlines Crash Investigation

Canada expressed deep concern on Thursday over reports that Russian air defense may have been involved in the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines flight. The Canadian government has urged Moscow to permit a transparent investigation.

The Canadian foreign ministry, in a statement on X, highlighted their worry about the possibility of a missile attack by Russian Air Defence Forces on Azerbaijan Airlines flight 8243, which resulted in a crash landing.

In their statement, Canada called on Russia to facilitate an open inquiry into the incident and urged acceptance of the investigation's outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)