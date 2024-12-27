Canada Urges Transparency in Azerbaijan Airlines Crash Investigation
Canada has expressed deep concern over allegations that Russian air defense may have been involved in the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines flight. The Canadian government has called on Russia to allow a transparent investigation to determine the cause of the incident and to accept the findings.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 27-12-2024 01:00 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 01:00 IST
- Country:
- Canada
Canada expressed deep concern on Thursday over reports that Russian air defense may have been involved in the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines flight. The Canadian government has urged Moscow to permit a transparent investigation.
The Canadian foreign ministry, in a statement on X, highlighted their worry about the possibility of a missile attack by Russian Air Defence Forces on Azerbaijan Airlines flight 8243, which resulted in a crash landing.
In their statement, Canada called on Russia to facilitate an open inquiry into the incident and urged acceptance of the investigation's outcomes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
National Investigation Agency Cracks Down on JeM Links
Tensions Rise as Russia Vows Response to Ukraine Missile Strike
Tragic Collision: Pedestrian's Death in Mumbai Sparks Investigation
Swedish Prosecutors Drop High-Profile Rape Investigation
Delhi High Court Grants 90-Day Extension for AQIS Investigation