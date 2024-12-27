Courage Under Fire: Pakistan’s Security Forces Clamp Down on Terrorism
In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistani security forces launched three operations, killing 13 terrorists but losing a brave officer, Major Muhammad Awais. Two terrorists were eliminated in Bannu, followed by five in North Waziristan, and six in South Waziristan. The military vows to continue fighting terrorism, aiming to secure the region.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a decisive move against terrorism, Pakistani security forces executed three operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, resulting in the elimination of 13 terrorists. However, the operations, carried out on Thursday, also claimed the life of a dedicated officer, Major Muhammad Awais, aged 31.
The first operation took place in the Jani Khel area of Bannu, where two terrorists were killed by the security forces. The subsequent operation in North Waziristan saw the neutralization of five terrorists, although unfortunately, Major Awais was killed in the ensuing gun battle.
The final operation targeted terrorists in South Waziristan, where six were killed and eight others wounded. The military's media wing reaffirmed its commitment to eradicating terrorism, highlighting ongoing sanitisation operations as a testament to their resolve.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Taiwan reports smaller number of Chinese military aircraft nearby
Australia and PNG Forge Rugby League Partnership Amidst Pacific Security Strategy
Rising Tensions: Chinese Military Activity Near Taiwan
Accusations Heat Up: Woody Allen's Former Chef Sues Over Military Bias
The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security