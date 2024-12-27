Courage Under Fire: Pakistan’s Security Forces Clamp Down on Terrorism

In a decisive move against terrorism, Pakistani security forces executed three operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, resulting in the elimination of 13 terrorists. However, the operations, carried out on Thursday, also claimed the life of a dedicated officer, Major Muhammad Awais, aged 31.

The first operation took place in the Jani Khel area of Bannu, where two terrorists were killed by the security forces. The subsequent operation in North Waziristan saw the neutralization of five terrorists, although unfortunately, Major Awais was killed in the ensuing gun battle.

The final operation targeted terrorists in South Waziristan, where six were killed and eight others wounded. The military's media wing reaffirmed its commitment to eradicating terrorism, highlighting ongoing sanitisation operations as a testament to their resolve.

