Left Menu

Courage Under Fire: Pakistan’s Security Forces Clamp Down on Terrorism

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistani security forces launched three operations, killing 13 terrorists but losing a brave officer, Major Muhammad Awais. Two terrorists were eliminated in Bannu, followed by five in North Waziristan, and six in South Waziristan. The military vows to continue fighting terrorism, aiming to secure the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 27-12-2024 03:20 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 03:20 IST
Courage Under Fire: Pakistan’s Security Forces Clamp Down on Terrorism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a decisive move against terrorism, Pakistani security forces executed three operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, resulting in the elimination of 13 terrorists. However, the operations, carried out on Thursday, also claimed the life of a dedicated officer, Major Muhammad Awais, aged 31.

The first operation took place in the Jani Khel area of Bannu, where two terrorists were killed by the security forces. The subsequent operation in North Waziristan saw the neutralization of five terrorists, although unfortunately, Major Awais was killed in the ensuing gun battle.

The final operation targeted terrorists in South Waziristan, where six were killed and eight others wounded. The military's media wing reaffirmed its commitment to eradicating terrorism, highlighting ongoing sanitisation operations as a testament to their resolve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024