Escalation in Yemen: Israel Strikes Houthi Targets Amid Rising Tensions

Israel launched airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, including an airport, killing six. WHO's Tedros was present during the attack. Houthis vow retaliation, citing solidarity with Gaza. The UN calls for restraint amid fears of further escalation. Israeli military's actions gain domestic support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 04:19 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 04:19 IST
In a marked escalation of regional tensions, Israel carried out airstrikes on Houthi-controlled targets in Yemen on Thursday, striking the Sanaa International Airport and additional military sites, with at least six reported dead. The strikes coincided with the presence of Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, head of the World Health Organization, at the airport, narrowly avoiding injury.

Israel's military targeted areas including the ports of Hodeidah, Salif, and Ras Kanatib, as well as the Hezyaz and Ras Kanatib power stations, in a bid to disable Houthi military capabilities. Houthi casualties were reported, with three people killed in strikes on both the airport and Hodeidah port. The Houthis have pledged swift retaliation, confirming a cycle of 'escalation with escalation.'

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed profound concern over the potential humanitarian crisis exacerbated by these military actions, urging all parties to show 'utmost restraint.' The ramifications of the conflict are also impacting global shipping routes, causing economic ripples feared to heighten inflation. The UN Security Council will be convening on Monday to address the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

