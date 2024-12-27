Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over US Role in Gaza Famine Report Retraction

A report warning of imminent famine in north Gaza was retracted after the US asked for its withdrawal, raising concerns about political interference. The report criticized Israel's blockade amid its conflict with Hamas. US officials argue the data was outdated and inaccurate, leading to the report's retraction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-12-2024 06:16 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 06:16 IST
Controversy Erupts Over US Role in Gaza Famine Report Retraction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. played a pivotal role in the withdrawal of a report warning of a pending famine in northern Gaza, according to U.S. officials who spoke with The Associated Press. The report, initially issued by the Famine Early Warning System (FEWS), highlighted the dire conditions in Gaza under Israel's blockade.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Jacob Lew publicly condemned the report, describing it as erroneous and lacking proper context regarding the humanitarian situation in Gaza. Critics have accused the American government of interfering politically with a report intended to provide unbiased information on the crisis.

The debate underscores the sensitivity of the situation in Gaza, where Israel continues efforts against Hamas militants. Aid organizations have voiced concerns about the repercussions of blocking food and resources, while the U.S. remains Israel's primary supporter in its military endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

