China and Japan Strengthen Diplomatic Cooperation
Chinese and Japanese foreign ministers have agreed to continue cooperation across all levels and channels, according to China's foreign ministry. This was clarified by ministry spokesperson Mao Ning in response to a report suggesting Foreign Minister Wang Yi's potential visit to Japan in February.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 27-12-2024 13:20 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 13:20 IST
- Country:
- China
Efforts to bolster diplomatic cooperation between China and Japan were reaffirmed as foreign ministers from both countries committed to strengthening ties across various channels, as stated by China's foreign ministry on Friday.
Speaking on the matter, Mao Ning, the spokesperson for the ministry, emphasized the importance of maintaining active communication and collaboration between the nations.
The statement was in response to a Kyodo News report indicating that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi might be planning a visit to Japan in February, a move that highlights the ongoing diplomatic dialogue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Japan
- foreign ministers
- cooperation
- diplomacy
- Wang Yi
- visit
- Kyodo News
- Mao Ning
- relations
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Taiwan officials visit U.S. for quiet talks with Trump's circle, say sources
Australia and PNG's Rugby League Partnership: A Boost for Sports Diplomacy
Rahul Gandhi's Hathras Visit: A Continued Quest for Justice
Former Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou's Strategic China Visit
Tibetan Activists Protest Chinese Appointed Panchen Lama's Proposed Visit to Nepal