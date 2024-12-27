China and Japan Strengthen Diplomatic Cooperation

Efforts to bolster diplomatic cooperation between China and Japan were reaffirmed as foreign ministers from both countries committed to strengthening ties across various channels, as stated by China's foreign ministry on Friday.

Speaking on the matter, Mao Ning, the spokesperson for the ministry, emphasized the importance of maintaining active communication and collaboration between the nations.

The statement was in response to a Kyodo News report indicating that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi might be planning a visit to Japan in February, a move that highlights the ongoing diplomatic dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)