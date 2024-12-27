Left Menu

Estonia's Naval Action: Safeguarding Baltic Undersea Power Lines

Estonia's military has initiated a naval operation to secure the Estlink 1 undersea power cable in the Baltic Sea, amid concerns of potential threats. This follows Finland's seizure of a ship suspected of disrupting the Estlink 2 power connection and damaging internet lines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 13:52 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 13:52 IST
Estonia's Naval Action: Safeguarding Baltic Undersea Power Lines

Estonia has commenced a naval operation aimed at safeguarding the Estlink 1 undersea power cable in the Baltic Sea. The move was announced by Estonia's Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna.

This action comes on the heels of Finland's recent seizure of a vessel suspected of causing an outage on the Estlink 2 cable, which connects Finland and Estonia. The ship is also believed to have damaged or severed four internet lines, heightening regional security concerns.

Minister Tsahkna emphasized that any threats to critical undersea infrastructure in the region will be met with a decisive response, as reiterated in his social media statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024