Estonia's Naval Action: Safeguarding Baltic Undersea Power Lines
Estonia's military has initiated a naval operation to secure the Estlink 1 undersea power cable in the Baltic Sea, amid concerns of potential threats. This follows Finland's seizure of a ship suspected of disrupting the Estlink 2 power connection and damaging internet lines.
Estonia has commenced a naval operation aimed at safeguarding the Estlink 1 undersea power cable in the Baltic Sea. The move was announced by Estonia's Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna.
This action comes on the heels of Finland's recent seizure of a vessel suspected of causing an outage on the Estlink 2 cable, which connects Finland and Estonia. The ship is also believed to have damaged or severed four internet lines, heightening regional security concerns.
Minister Tsahkna emphasized that any threats to critical undersea infrastructure in the region will be met with a decisive response, as reiterated in his social media statement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
