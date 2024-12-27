Naxalite with Rs 7 Lakh Bounty Surrenders in Maharashtra

A Naxalite carrying a Rs 7 lakh bounty on his head has surrendered in Maharashtra's Gondia, according to a police announcement on Friday.

Deva, also known as Arjun and Rakesh Sumdo Mudam, was previously affiliated with the notorious Malajkhand 'dalam' and Pamed 'platoon' number 9 of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist).

His surrender took place Thursday in front of Collector Prajit Nair, Superintendent of Police Gorakh Bhamre, and Additional SP Nityanand Jha. Deva's involvement with the outlawed organization began in 2014, participating in violent activities across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

