Naxalite with Rs 7 Lakh Bounty Surrenders in Maharashtra
A Naxalite with a Rs 7 lakh bounty, Deva alias Arjun alias Rakesh Sumdo Mudam, surrendered in Maharashtra's Gondia. Active in outlawed CPI (Maoist) since 2014, he was involved in multiple violent incidents. His surrender occurred before local authorities in a move indicating shifts in Naxalite activity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gondia | Updated: 27-12-2024 16:45 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 16:45 IST
- Country:
- India
A Naxalite carrying a Rs 7 lakh bounty on his head has surrendered in Maharashtra's Gondia, according to a police announcement on Friday.
Deva, also known as Arjun and Rakesh Sumdo Mudam, was previously affiliated with the notorious Malajkhand 'dalam' and Pamed 'platoon' number 9 of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist).
His surrender took place Thursday in front of Collector Prajit Nair, Superintendent of Police Gorakh Bhamre, and Additional SP Nityanand Jha. Deva's involvement with the outlawed organization began in 2014, participating in violent activities across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tension at Shahi Jama Masjid: Violence Shakes Sambhal
Escalating Violence: Civilians Caught in Mali's Turmoil
Escalating Violence in Gaza: A Humanitarian Crisis Unfolds
Maharashtra Government Faces Criticism Over Priorities Following Parbhani Violence
ILO and UNDP Host Key Event in Armenia to Combat Gender-Based Violence in Workplace