Crackdown on Terror: Key Arrest in Assam's Dhubri District

An alleged member of a terror group was captured on Friday in Assam's Dhubri district, as part of ongoing operations by the state's Special Task Force (STF). The arrest falls under the multi-state exercise known as 'Operation Praghat,' targeting terrorist activities, according to an official statement.

Authorities carried out a raid in the Bandhabpara area within Bilasipara in connection with an active investigation. The raid resulted in the apprehension of Shahinur Islam, aged 36, during which officials seized several documents, including a PAN card, Aadhaar card, passport, and mobile phone, alongside two Urdu books titled 'Nuriliza' and 'Jana Wazib.'

This move comes following the detention of two more suspects and a significant weapons cache in Kokrajhar district. In recent operations, Assam Police arrested eight individuals, including one Bangladeshi national, allegedly planning subversive actions and establishing sleeper cells across India.

