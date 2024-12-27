Suspension Sparks Controversy: Kerala IAS Officer Challenges Disciplinary Action

Kerala IAS officer N Prasanth, often referred to as 'collector bro,' is contesting the disciplinary action taken against him over social media posts. Prasanth, alleging procedural lapses, has questioned the authenticity of the evidence used for his suspension.

In a detailed letter to the Chief Secretary, Prasanth expressed concerns about unauthenticated, allegedly altered social media screenshots and sought transparency about the process. He highlights that, without receiving a prior explanation or having any formal complaints lodged, his suspension raises significant procedural issues.

Highlighting key anomalies, Prasanth has requested exhaustive details concerning the origin and chain of custody of these materials, questioning the authority and correctness of the procedures followed by officials. The Chief Secretary has not yet responded to Prasanth's concerns, which are gaining attention amidst controversy over the suspension of the two officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)