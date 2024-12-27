Tragic End: Youth's Life Taken Over Mobile Phone Dispute

A young man, Ashish, aged 19, was found dead in what police describe as a violent escalation following a mobile phone disagreement. The incident has led to the arrest of four individuals, according to a police report on Thursday.

Police were alerted to the discovery of a body in the green belt area of Dwarka Expressway last Sunday. Upon investigation, the victim was identified as Ashish, a local autorickshaw driver from Bhangrola village, with conspicuous injury marks and a muffler tied around his neck.

The investigation, spurred by the victim's father's complaint, led to the apprehension of Brijesh, Umesh, Arvind Kumar, and Siyasaran. Allegedly, Brijesh, previously acquainted with Ashish, had an altercation regarding a forcibly taken mobile phone. This dispute culminated in a deadly encounter where Ashish was assaulted and subsequently strangled, before his body was discarded. Ongoing inquiries continue to unveil further details.

