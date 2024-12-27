Left Menu

Tragic End: Youth's Life Taken Over Mobile Phone Dispute

A 19-year-old named Ashish was tragically killed after a dispute over a mobile phone escalated. Four people have been arrested following the discovery of Ashish's body by police on the Dwarka Expressway. Investigations reveal a heated argument led to the fatal assault.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 27-12-2024 20:25 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 20:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A young man, Ashish, aged 19, was found dead in what police describe as a violent escalation following a mobile phone disagreement. The incident has led to the arrest of four individuals, according to a police report on Thursday.

Police were alerted to the discovery of a body in the green belt area of Dwarka Expressway last Sunday. Upon investigation, the victim was identified as Ashish, a local autorickshaw driver from Bhangrola village, with conspicuous injury marks and a muffler tied around his neck.

The investigation, spurred by the victim's father's complaint, led to the apprehension of Brijesh, Umesh, Arvind Kumar, and Siyasaran. Allegedly, Brijesh, previously acquainted with Ashish, had an altercation regarding a forcibly taken mobile phone. This dispute culminated in a deadly encounter where Ashish was assaulted and subsequently strangled, before his body was discarded. Ongoing inquiries continue to unveil further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

