Odisha Extends Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja's Tenure

The Union government has granted a one-year extension to Odisha's Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja. Official sources confirmed the approval from the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Friday.

Originally expected to retire at the end of 2024, Ahuja will now continue in his post for an additional year. The decision, endorsed by the Centre, was announced by Odisha's Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan.

He emphasized that the bureaucratic leadership, under Ahuja, is crucial for implementing several ongoing state schemes. Ahuja, a seasoned 1990-batch Odisha cadre IAS officer, took over the position of chief secretary on June 29, 2024, officially starting his duties on July 1.

