Odisha Extends Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja's Tenure

The Union government has approved a one-year extension for Odisha Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, who was set to retire on December 31, 2024. The state's Law Minister, Prithviraj Harichandan, highlighted the need for continued bureaucratic support for various state schemes. Ahuja, a 1990-batch IAS officer, assumed his current role on July 1, 2024.

Updated: 27-12-2024 20:42 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 20:42 IST
The Union government has granted a one-year extension to Odisha's Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja. Official sources confirmed the approval from the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Friday.

Originally expected to retire at the end of 2024, Ahuja will now continue in his post for an additional year. The decision, endorsed by the Centre, was announced by Odisha's Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan.

He emphasized that the bureaucratic leadership, under Ahuja, is crucial for implementing several ongoing state schemes. Ahuja, a seasoned 1990-batch Odisha cadre IAS officer, took over the position of chief secretary on June 29, 2024, officially starting his duties on July 1.

