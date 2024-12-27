Azerbaijan Airlines Crash Sparks International Investigation
Early indications suggest that the Azerbaijan Airlines jet crash in Kazakhstan might have been caused by Russian air defense systems. The U.S. has offered assistance to Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan in the ongoing investigation. The White House reported these findings, emphasizing the significance of a thorough probe.
The United States revealed preliminary evidence suggesting that the Azerbaijan Airlines jet crash in Kazakhstan could have been influenced by Russian air defense systems.
The White House, through spokesperson John Kirby, has communicated these findings and reiterated Washington's offer to assist in the investigation.
Kirby stated that both Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are collaboratively working on the ongoing investigation, highlighting the seriousness of the situation.
