Nation Mourns the Loss of a Visionary Economist

The All India Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), paid heartfelt tributes on Friday to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, recognizing his immense contributions to India's economic progress.

National President of Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, Satyendra Singh, lauded Singh for his sensitivity towards tribal issues and his pivotal role in the enactment of the 2006 Forest Rights Act, which aimed to rectify long-standing injustices against tribal communities.

Satyendra Singh also noted Manmohan Singh's efforts to address the exploitation of tribal societies. The organization expressed deep sorrow over the loss of the Padma Vibhushan awardee, commemorating his enduring legacy.

