Tragic End: Harassment Leads to PhD Student's Suicide

A 28-year-old PhD student allegedly took her life after being harassed over money borrowed by her father. Two family members accused of harassing her and the victim's father were arrested. The student was reportedly pressured for repayment based on a false agreement unaware to her.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-12-2024 22:07 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 22:07 IST
A tragic incident unfolded as a 28-year-old PhD student, involved as a project assistant at a central research institute, allegedly died by suicide following harassment over a financial dispute involving her father. The police disclosed on Friday that two members of the family, linked to her distress, are under arrest along with her father.

The mother of the deceased filed a complaint at Nacharam Police Station, revealing her husband had borrowed Rs 15 lakh under the false pretense of securing a job for a female family member at the institute. The accused family contested, stating the student was aware of the transaction, but her mother refuted this.

Facing relentless humiliation and a legal threat, the student succumbed to the pressure, ending her life on December 25. The police have charged three individuals with abetment to suicide and violations under the SC/ST Act, following a purported selfie video left by the deceased, implicating those she held responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

