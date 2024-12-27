Tragic Case of Coercion: A PhD Student's Unforeseen Demise

A PhD student aged 28, working as a project assistant, was found dead under tragic circumstances, following alleged financial harassment linked to her father. Police confirmed her tragic death on December 25, after facing immense pressure over money her father failed to return.

The student's father had reportedly accepted Rs 15 lakh from another family, promising them a job in return. The inability to fulfill this promise led to mounting tension, even as the transaction remained unbeknownst to the student initially, according to her mother.

Under stress, the student recorded a selfie video expressing distress over her plight. The police have arrested the student's father and two family members under charges of abetment to suicide and violations of the SC/ST Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)