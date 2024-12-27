Left Menu

Tragic Case of Coercion: A PhD Student's Unforeseen Demise

A 28-year-old PhD student allegedly died by suicide, reportedly harassed into repaying a debt accrued by her father. Her death has resulted in the arrest of her father and two members of a family involved in the financial transaction. Charges include abetment to suicide under the SC/ST Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-12-2024 22:45 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 22:45 IST
A PhD student aged 28, working as a project assistant, was found dead under tragic circumstances, following alleged financial harassment linked to her father. Police confirmed her tragic death on December 25, after facing immense pressure over money her father failed to return.

The student's father had reportedly accepted Rs 15 lakh from another family, promising them a job in return. The inability to fulfill this promise led to mounting tension, even as the transaction remained unbeknownst to the student initially, according to her mother.

Under stress, the student recorded a selfie video expressing distress over her plight. The police have arrested the student's father and two family members under charges of abetment to suicide and violations of the SC/ST Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

