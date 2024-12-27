Left Menu

NIA's Crackdown on Naxal Networks: Seizing Connections

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted several raids in Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh to investigate Naxal-related activities. They seized phones, SIM cards, and incriminating materials. The raids targeted suspects linked to CPI(Maoist) terrorist activities, including an IED blast during the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections. The investigation continues, with 10 accused charged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 23:20 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 23:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) intensified its operations on Friday, targeting multiple locations in Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh related to ongoing Naxal investigations.

Extensive searches were carried out on homes and premises of suspects and over-ground workers (OGWs) in Giridih district, Jharkhand, resulting in the seizure of mobile phones and SIM cards, according to an official NIA statement.

The searches stemmed from the arrest of Krishna Hansda, a CPI(Maoist) cadre, in January 2023. Further inspections in Chhattisgarh unveiled suspects with connections to a CPI(Maoist) ambush on electoral authorities last year. Key evidence, including Naxal pamphlets, was confiscated as part of the probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

