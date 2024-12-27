NIA's Crackdown on Naxal Networks: Seizing Connections

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) intensified its operations on Friday, targeting multiple locations in Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh related to ongoing Naxal investigations.

Extensive searches were carried out on homes and premises of suspects and over-ground workers (OGWs) in Giridih district, Jharkhand, resulting in the seizure of mobile phones and SIM cards, according to an official NIA statement.

The searches stemmed from the arrest of Krishna Hansda, a CPI(Maoist) cadre, in January 2023. Further inspections in Chhattisgarh unveiled suspects with connections to a CPI(Maoist) ambush on electoral authorities last year. Key evidence, including Naxal pamphlets, was confiscated as part of the probe.

