Guatemala Preps for Trump's Immigration Policies

Guatemala is preparing to engage in dialogue with the Trump administration regarding immigration policies, particularly about accepting deported migrants. The Central American country signals readiness to receive deported individuals from neighboring nations, aiming to start amicably with Trump's government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 00:01 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 00:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Guatemala has indicated its openness to engaging in a 'constructive and respectful dialogue' with the incoming administration of U.S. President Donald Trump. This comes amid concerns surrounding the acceptance of deported migrants, although no formal agreements have been made.

According to sources familiar with the situation, the Central American nation is willing to receive citizens from other neighboring countries who have been deported from the United States. This move is seen as an effort by President Bernardo Arevalo's center-left government to establish smooth relations with Trump, whose inauguration is on January 20.

Guatemala has been proactive, meeting with members of Trump's transition team, Senator Marco Rubio, and the Heritage Foundation to discuss vital issues like migration, border security, and economic contributions from remittances. The country aims to reintegrate its nationals by leveraging skills developed in the U.S. for local economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

