Mexico's Migrant Crackdown Amid Tariff Threats

Since October, Mexican security forces have detained approximately 475,000 irregular migrants. In response to U.S. President-elect Trump's threat of tariffs, Mexico intensified measures to curb illegal migration, with nearly 900,000 migrants detained in the past year. President Sheinbaum emphasized efforts amid these diplomatic tensions.

Updated: 28-12-2024 00:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Mexican security forces have taken decisive action, detaining about 475,000 irregular migrants since October, according to officials on Friday. This move comes as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump pressures Mexico with tariff threats unless it halts the influx of illegal migrants at the shared border.

An increase in detentions suggests an intensified strategy towards the year's end. Total detentions reached approximately 900,000 since January, a figure the government cited earlier this month. Foreign Minister Juan Ramon de la Fuente praised the model, stating it has satisfactorily addressed the migration challenge, though there's room for improvement.

At a press conference with President Claudia Sheinbaum, the minister highlighted an 81% drop in migrant detentions at the shared border by mid-December compared to the previous year. Researcher Israel Ibarra linked this rise in apprehensions to commitments made by Sheinbaum in a recent conversation with Trump, as the U.S. threatened import tariffs against Mexico and Canada over drug and migrant issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

