Tensions Rise as Israeli Forces Raid Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza
Israeli forces raided the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza, leading to the evacuation of dozens of patients and hundreds of others. The hospital was partially set on fire. The raid is part of a larger Israeli campaign against Hamas militants in Gaza, which has resulted in significant casualties and displacement.
On Friday, Israeli forces conducted a raid on the Kamal Adwan Hospital located on the northern edge of Gaza, leading to an urgent evacuation of dozens of patients and hundreds of other individuals, as parts of the facility caught fire, according to health ministry officials.
Reports from the Palestinian health ministry indicated a loss of contact with staff inside the hospital in Beit Lahiya, following sustained pressure from Israeli forces over previous weeks. Further escalation saw the detention of the hospital's director, Abu Safiya, alongside numerous staff members, according to Gaza's health ministry.
The Israeli military claimed efforts were made to limit civilian harm and ensure the safe evacuation of medical personnel, although specifics were not provided. They alleged Hamas fighters had used the hospital as a stronghold, an accusation that Hamas denies, alleging lies by Israeli forces.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israeli forces
- Gaza
- Kamal Adwan Hospital
- Hamas
- evacuation
- raid
- fire
- casualties
- displacement
- conflict
ALSO READ
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control
Tragedy Strikes: Fire Claims Six Lives in Dindigul Hospital
Tragic Fire Strikes Jordanian Care Centre: Casualties and Injuries
Tragic Fire Claims Lives at Jordanian Elderly Care Centre
Fake ED Raid: Arrest Sparks Political Controversy in Gujarat