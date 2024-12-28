Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Israeli Forces Raid Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza

Israeli forces raided the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza, leading to the evacuation of dozens of patients and hundreds of others. The hospital was partially set on fire. The raid is part of a larger Israeli campaign against Hamas militants in Gaza, which has resulted in significant casualties and displacement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 02:58 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 02:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, Israeli forces conducted a raid on the Kamal Adwan Hospital located on the northern edge of Gaza, leading to an urgent evacuation of dozens of patients and hundreds of other individuals, as parts of the facility caught fire, according to health ministry officials.

Reports from the Palestinian health ministry indicated a loss of contact with staff inside the hospital in Beit Lahiya, following sustained pressure from Israeli forces over previous weeks. Further escalation saw the detention of the hospital's director, Abu Safiya, alongside numerous staff members, according to Gaza's health ministry.

The Israeli military claimed efforts were made to limit civilian harm and ensure the safe evacuation of medical personnel, although specifics were not provided. They alleged Hamas fighters had used the hospital as a stronghold, an accusation that Hamas denies, alleging lies by Israeli forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

