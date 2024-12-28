Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead of Manmohan Singh's State Funeral

Delhi Traffic Police has released a detailed advisory for Saturday, anticipating heavy traffic disruptions ahead of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's state funeral at Nigambodh Ghat. The funeral, slated for 11:45 am, is expected to draw numerous foreign dignitaries and a large public turnout.

To manage the anticipated influx, traffic diversions will be in effect from 7 am to 3 pm. Notable roads like Raja Ram Kohli Marg, Signature Bridge, and their adjacent stretches will witness significant restrictions, while Ring Road and its surrounding streets are also expected to be heavily affected.

Authorities have urged the public to avoid these areas and refrain from roadside parking that could impede traffic flow. Residents and commuters are advised to report any suspicious activities or objects to the police immediately. Former PM Singh, a pivotal figure in India's economic liberalization, passed away at the age of 92 due to age-related health issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)