Supreme Court Urges Action as Farmer Leader Fasts in Protest

In an urgent appeal to the Punjab government, the Supreme Court has set a December 31 deadline to persuade farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been fasting for over a month, to seek hospital care. The top court criticized the state for allowing the situation to worsen.

The vacation bench, led by Justices Surya Kant and Sudhanshu Dhulia, expressed disappointment over the Punjab government's failure to adhere to previous orders for providing medical assistance to Dallewal. Advocate General Gurminder Singh informed the bench of efforts to persuade Dallewal amid resistance from encircling protesters.

Highlighting the urgency, the court deemed the obstruction by fellow farmers as a criminal abetment to suicide and encouraged the state to seek logistical support from the Centre if necessary. On Friday, a notice was issued to Punjab's officials for non-compliance with medical aid directives.

