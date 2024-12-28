Left Menu

Bengaluru Police Strategize for a Safer New Year Celebration

Bengaluru Police have set comprehensive security measures for the New Year celebrations, involving over 11,800 personnel to monitor major party zones and prevent incidents. With strict traffic restrictions, the public is encouraged to use public transport. Special drives against drunk driving will be enforced, ensuring public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-12-2024 16:16 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 16:16 IST
Bengaluru Police Strategize for a Safer New Year Celebration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In anticipation of the upcoming New Year celebrations, Bengaluru Police have rolled out detailed security plans to ensure public safety and traffic flow across the city. With more than 11,830 personnel deployed, efforts focus on high-footfall areas to thwart potential incidents.

Police have mandated the end of celebrations by 1 am and emphasized a zero-tolerance policy against substance-related offenses. Key city areas such as MG Road and Brigade Road are subject to specific pedestrian and vehicular restrictions to manage crowds and prevent disturbances. The police are also coordinating with civic and transport bodies to facilitate a secure celebratory environment.

Besides these measures, observation towers, CCTV installations, and women safety islands are set up throughout the city. Police will enforce traffic diversions and will penalize reckless drivers, urging the public to rely on public transport during this period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

 Global
2
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
3
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
4
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024