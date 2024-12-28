Bengaluru Police Strategize for a Safer New Year Celebration

In anticipation of the upcoming New Year celebrations, Bengaluru Police have rolled out detailed security plans to ensure public safety and traffic flow across the city. With more than 11,830 personnel deployed, efforts focus on high-footfall areas to thwart potential incidents.

Police have mandated the end of celebrations by 1 am and emphasized a zero-tolerance policy against substance-related offenses. Key city areas such as MG Road and Brigade Road are subject to specific pedestrian and vehicular restrictions to manage crowds and prevent disturbances. The police are also coordinating with civic and transport bodies to facilitate a secure celebratory environment.

Besides these measures, observation towers, CCTV installations, and women safety islands are set up throughout the city. Police will enforce traffic diversions and will penalize reckless drivers, urging the public to rely on public transport during this period.

(With inputs from agencies.)