Zelenskiy Demands Answers for Azeri Plane Crash

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy conveyed condolences to Azerbaijan's President Aliyev following the crash of an Azeri plane in Kazakhstan, suspected of being downed by Russian air defenses. Zelenskiy emphasized the importance of a comprehensive investigation and urged Russia to provide clear explanations and halt disinformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 18:54 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 18:54 IST
In a recent communication, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy extended his condolences to Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev concerning the crash of an Azeri aircraft in Kazakhstan. Reports suggest that the plane may have been targeted by Russian air defenses.

Zelenskiy stressed the necessity for a meticulous investigation to uncover the truth behind the incident. He called on Russia to furnish transparent explanations and desist from propagating disinformation.

The situation underscores the intricate geopolitical tensions in the region, with calls for accountability and truth at the forefront of the diplomatic discourse.

