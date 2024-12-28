Assam Governor Pushes for Progress in Sonitpur's Development Schemes
Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya evaluated the progress of government welfare schemes in Sonitpur. He emphasized timely implementation, encouraged participatory tree plantation drives, and agreed on measures to cut school dropout rates. Acharya also urged contributions towards eradicating tuberculosis under the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.
During a recent visit to Sonitpur district, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya reviewed the progress of various government schemes aimed at public welfare. The briefing was provided by District Commissioner Ankur Bharali, focusing on targets under the MGNREGA.
The governor stressed the importance of completing these schemes on time. For Mission Amrit Sarovar, he directed officials to conduct physical inspections of rejuvenated water bodies. He also pushed for strategic measures to reduce school dropout rates.
Highlighting the need for increased greenery, Acharya urged the initiation of tree plantation drives and asked for public involvement. In a significant move, he encouraged participation in the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, not just from officials but from the people as 'Nikshay Mitras.'
