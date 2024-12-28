IIT Kanpur Terminates PhD of Police Officer Amid Rape Allegations

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, has taken decisive action by terminating the PhD program of Mohd Mohsin Khan, a then-serving Assistant Commissioner of Police. This termination followed damning rape allegations made by a 26-year-old research scholar at the institute.

The decision came on the heels of a recommendation from the Director-General of Police headquarters, pointing to serious concerns about Khan's conduct. He was enrolled in a doctoral program focusing on cybercrime and criminology at IIT-Kanpur until his enrollment was revoked.

The accusations against Khan include threats and defamatory actions, with the case being investigated by a five-member Special Investigation Team. Despite the ongoing investigation, Khan has been given a 48-hour deadline to present his statement regarding the charges, which include intimidation and defamation.

(With inputs from agencies.)