IIT Kanpur Terminates PhD of Police Officer Amid Rape Allegations

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has terminated the PhD program of Assistant Commissioner of Police Mohd Mohsin Khan following rape allegations by a research scholar. The action came after a recommendation from DGP headquarters, leading to the cancellation of Khan's enrollment in cybercrime and criminology studies.

Updated: 28-12-2024 22:21 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 22:21 IST
The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, has taken decisive action by terminating the PhD program of Mohd Mohsin Khan, a then-serving Assistant Commissioner of Police. This termination followed damning rape allegations made by a 26-year-old research scholar at the institute.

The decision came on the heels of a recommendation from the Director-General of Police headquarters, pointing to serious concerns about Khan's conduct. He was enrolled in a doctoral program focusing on cybercrime and criminology at IIT-Kanpur until his enrollment was revoked.

The accusations against Khan include threats and defamatory actions, with the case being investigated by a five-member Special Investigation Team. Despite the ongoing investigation, Khan has been given a 48-hour deadline to present his statement regarding the charges, which include intimidation and defamation.

