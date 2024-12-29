Thwarted Attack: Suicide Bomber Fails in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

A suicide bomber detonated a vehicle filled with explosives near a Frontier Corps check post in northwest Pakistan, injuring three security personnel, according to officials.

The Saturday incident occurred in the Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province when the vehicle was intercepted before hitting the Kanori post. Authorities managed to prevent the vehicle from reaching its target.

Officials reported that a group of over a dozen militants launched an attack, which was successfully repelled, marking a failed attempt to breach security lines at the check post.

(With inputs from agencies.)