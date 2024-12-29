Left Menu

Thwarted Attack: Suicide Bomber Fails in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

A suicide bomber attacked a Frontier Corps check post in northwest Pakistan, resulting in injuries to three security personnel. The attack was intercepted before reaching its intended target. Over a dozen militants attempted to breach the post, but security forces successfully repelled the assault.

A suicide bomber detonated a vehicle filled with explosives near a Frontier Corps check post in northwest Pakistan, injuring three security personnel, according to officials.

The Saturday incident occurred in the Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province when the vehicle was intercepted before hitting the Kanori post. Authorities managed to prevent the vehicle from reaching its target.

Officials reported that a group of over a dozen militants launched an attack, which was successfully repelled, marking a failed attempt to breach security lines at the check post.

