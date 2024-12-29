Left Menu

Strategic Shifts: North Korea's Bold Policy Moves

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un conducted a major policy-setting meeting with the ruling party to discuss strategic responses against the U.S. The meeting emphasized stronger alliances with friendly nations while reviewing challenges like floods. Criticism arose over North Korea's military cooperation with Russia against Ukraine.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un convened a pivotal policy-setting meeting of the ruling party last week, as reported by state media outlet KCNA on Sunday. During the session, the party articulated its "strongest" response strategy towards the United States without divulging specifics, aiming to safeguard the nation's interests.

The KCNA report highlighted that the trilateral alliance between South Korea, the U.S., and Japan has evolved into a "nuclear military bloc," positioning South Korea as an "anti-communism outpost" for the U.S. The report implied a strategic direction for North Korea in this geopolitical landscape.

Covering the period from December 23-27, the meeting evaluated responses to this year's floods, including the relocation of affected residents to Pyongyang. The isolated nation also committed to nurturing relations with "friendly" countries. This assembly marks the 11th plenary session of the eighth Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, concluding a significant year of diplomatic engagements, including a mutual defense agreement signed with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

