Crime Unveiled: Medical Facility Murder Case

In a shocking turn of events, police have apprehended a 46-year-old accountant at a hospital in Latur city, Maharashtra, in connection with the murder of a security guard. This unsettling case has led to the arrest of three individuals, including a doctor, who has been identified as the prime suspect.

Balu Bharat Dongre, the 35-year-old security guard at Icon Hospital, tragically lost his life on December 11 after a severe beating. Following the incident, a murder case was filed against Dr. Pramod Ghuge, the facility's owner, and his nephew, Aniket Munde, at the Shivajinagar police station.

Authorities tracked down Ghuge in an ashram in Haridwar on December 23, while Munde was taken into custody late on December 25. The latest arrest on Saturday, accountant Jayram Devidas Kamble, has further deepened the investigation. Reports suggest that an abduction preceded the murder, sparking a fatal altercation over unmet financial demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)