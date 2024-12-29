Left Menu

Hidden Arsenal Uncovered in Arunachal Pradesh: A Victory for Security Forces

In a significant security operation in Arunachal Pradesh, a cache of Chinese-origin assault rifles was discovered. The joint operation by Army, Assam Rifles, and local police used advanced technology, preventing insurgent groups from reclaiming the arms. The effort underscores the commitment to regional peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 29-12-2024 11:29 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 11:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces have uncovered a large cache of Chinese-origin assault rifles in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district, following a successful joint operation by the Army, Assam Rifles, and local police.

The teams utilized specialist drones, tracker dogs, and metal detectors to locate ten MQ-81 and Type 81 rifles buried in the dense forests of the Namdapha National Park area. The recovery is believed to thwart the efforts of insurgent groups, such as NSCN (IM) and NSCN (KYA), from reclaiming these weapons, which were reportedly hidden by ENNG militants prior to their surrender last year.

This operation, executed with precision, highlights the ongoing commitment of security forces to safeguard the region, ensuring peace and preventing insurgent activities despite several months of attempted recovery by these groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

