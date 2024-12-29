Left Menu

India's Constitution: A Guiding Light at 75 Years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the endurance and importance of India's Constitution in his Mann ki Baat broadcast. Ahead of the 75th Republic Day, he encouraged citizens to engage with constitutional heritage via a new website, while countering opposition claims of his government weakening the document.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2024 12:13 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 12:13 IST
India's Constitution: A Guiding Light at 75 Years
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised India's Constitution as 'our guiding light' in his Mann ki Baat address, celebrating its resilience as the nation approaches its 75th Republic Day.

He invited citizens to connect with the country's constitutional legacy through the newly launched website, constitution75.com, offering resources like multilingual versions of the Constitution and interactive features.

The Prime Minister addressed criticism from opposition parties, particularly the Congress, defending his government's commitment to upholding constitutional values against accusations of undermining them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

Tragic Road Accidents Rock Balochistan: A Grim Week of Casualties

 Pakistan
2
Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

 India
3
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024