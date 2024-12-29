India's Constitution: A Guiding Light at 75 Years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised India's Constitution as 'our guiding light' in his Mann ki Baat address, celebrating its resilience as the nation approaches its 75th Republic Day.

He invited citizens to connect with the country's constitutional legacy through the newly launched website, constitution75.com, offering resources like multilingual versions of the Constitution and interactive features.

The Prime Minister addressed criticism from opposition parties, particularly the Congress, defending his government's commitment to upholding constitutional values against accusations of undermining them.

(With inputs from agencies.)