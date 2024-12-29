India's Constitution: A Guiding Light at 75 Years
Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the endurance and importance of India's Constitution in his Mann ki Baat broadcast. Ahead of the 75th Republic Day, he encouraged citizens to engage with constitutional heritage via a new website, while countering opposition claims of his government weakening the document.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised India's Constitution as 'our guiding light' in his Mann ki Baat address, celebrating its resilience as the nation approaches its 75th Republic Day.
He invited citizens to connect with the country's constitutional legacy through the newly launched website, constitution75.com, offering resources like multilingual versions of the Constitution and interactive features.
The Prime Minister addressed criticism from opposition parties, particularly the Congress, defending his government's commitment to upholding constitutional values against accusations of undermining them.
