Escalating Tensions: Clash at Pakistan-Afghanistan Border

A firefight at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border resulted in the death of a Pakistan paramilitary soldier and injuries to 11 others. The incident follows Pakistan's recent strikes against the banned TTP militants. Relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have strained due to this increased cross-border tension.

Islamabad | Updated: 29-12-2024 12:14 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 12:14 IST
  • Pakistan

A Pakistan paramilitary soldier tragically lost his life, and 11 others sustained injuries after Afghan Taliban forces opened fire on Pakistani border posts.

According to defense sources, the unprovoked attack occurred in the Upper Kurram district, targeting multiple posts with both light and heavy weaponry.

The exchange follows Pakistan's recent offensive against TTP militants. Relations between Pakistan and Taliban-led Afghanistan continue to strain following unrelenting attacks from the TTP on Pakistani forces.

