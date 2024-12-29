Escalating Tensions: Clash at Pakistan-Afghanistan Border

A Pakistan paramilitary soldier tragically lost his life, and 11 others sustained injuries after Afghan Taliban forces opened fire on Pakistani border posts.

According to defense sources, the unprovoked attack occurred in the Upper Kurram district, targeting multiple posts with both light and heavy weaponry.

The exchange follows Pakistan's recent offensive against TTP militants. Relations between Pakistan and Taliban-led Afghanistan continue to strain following unrelenting attacks from the TTP on Pakistani forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)