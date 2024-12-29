Azerbaijani President Demands Justice After Plane Crash Incident

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has called for accountability from Russia following a tragic plane crash last week that claimed 38 lives. The crash has stirred diplomatic tensions as Aliyev alleges the plane was shot down by Russian defenses.

According to Aliyev, findings suggest the passenger aircraft encountered electronic interference before being mistakenly downed near Grozny in southern Russia. The incident coincided with Russian air defenses targeting Ukrainian drones. In a rare move, President Vladimir Putin extended an apology to Aliyev, acknowledging the "tragic incident."

The Azerbaijani leader criticized initial Russian explanations that blamed birds or a gas explosion and pushed for Russian authorities to take responsibility. Meanwhile, the burial of heroic pilots, who attempted a crash landing saving 29 people, was held in Baku, with full honors attended by the president.

