Left Menu

Azerbaijani President Demands Justice After Plane Crash Incident

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has accused Russia of responsibility in the recent crash of a passenger plane that killed 38 people. The aircraft was reportedly shot down by Russian air defenses amid efforts to down Ukrainian attack drones. President Putin issued an apology, while Azerbaijan's investigation indicates Russian culpability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2024 18:15 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 18:15 IST
Azerbaijani President Demands Justice After Plane Crash Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has called for accountability from Russia following a tragic plane crash last week that claimed 38 lives. The crash has stirred diplomatic tensions as Aliyev alleges the plane was shot down by Russian defenses.

According to Aliyev, findings suggest the passenger aircraft encountered electronic interference before being mistakenly downed near Grozny in southern Russia. The incident coincided with Russian air defenses targeting Ukrainian drones. In a rare move, President Vladimir Putin extended an apology to Aliyev, acknowledging the "tragic incident."

The Azerbaijani leader criticized initial Russian explanations that blamed birds or a gas explosion and pushed for Russian authorities to take responsibility. Meanwhile, the burial of heroic pilots, who attempted a crash landing saving 29 people, was held in Baku, with full honors attended by the president.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
2
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
3

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States
4
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024