Azerbaijan-Russia Tension Escalates After Crash
Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev claims a recent air crash was caused unintentionally by Russian forces, accusing Moscow of concealment. The crash involved an Azerbaijani plane and occurred amid Ukrainian drone defense near Grozny. Aliyev demands apology, admission of guilt, and compensation from Russia.
- Country:
- Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has accused Russia of inadvertently shooting down an Azerbaijani airliner last week, and criticized the Kremlin for attempting to conceal this for several days. Speaking to Azerbaijani state television, Aliyev expressed disappointment at the initial explanations provided by Russian officials.
The crash, which resulted in the death of 38 out of 67 passengers, occurred near Grozny in Chechnya where Russian air defenses were active due to Ukrainian drone threats. As a result, Aliyev has made demands of Russia: an apology, acknowledgment of responsibility, and compensatory payments.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has since apologized, but a full admission of responsibility remains forthcoming. The crash site in Kazakhstan is now under investigation by Russia, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan as survivors recount chaotic moments prior to landing. The incident is reminiscent of the MH17 tragedy tied to the Ukraine conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Azerbaijan
- airliner crash
- Ilham Aliyev
- Russia
- Grozny
- Putin
- Ukraine
- compensation
- MH17
- Kazakhstan
ALSO READ
Ukraine's Air Defenses Successfully Intercept Russian Drones
Tragedy Unfolds: Child Casualty in Ukraine Drone Strike
North Korean Troops Enter the Fray in Ukraine War
Strategic Shake-up in Ukraine: Leadership Changes Amid Eastern Tensions
North Korean Forces Join Russian Efforts in Ukraine: A New War Escalation