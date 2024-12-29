Azerbaijan-Russia Tension Escalates After Crash

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has accused Russia of inadvertently shooting down an Azerbaijani airliner last week, and criticized the Kremlin for attempting to conceal this for several days. Speaking to Azerbaijani state television, Aliyev expressed disappointment at the initial explanations provided by Russian officials.

The crash, which resulted in the death of 38 out of 67 passengers, occurred near Grozny in Chechnya where Russian air defenses were active due to Ukrainian drone threats. As a result, Aliyev has made demands of Russia: an apology, acknowledgment of responsibility, and compensatory payments.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has since apologized, but a full admission of responsibility remains forthcoming. The crash site in Kazakhstan is now under investigation by Russia, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan as survivors recount chaotic moments prior to landing. The incident is reminiscent of the MH17 tragedy tied to the Ukraine conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)