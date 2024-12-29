Brawl in South Delhi Leads to Assault

In South Delhi's Fatehpur Beri area, a social gathering spiraled into violence, resulting in one man injured. The altercation occurred on the evening of December 26, among a group of friends indulging in alcohol.

Sanju Tanwar, aged 28, was among the group that included Mohit Chikara, Preet Tanwar, and Manish Goyal. The evening's revelries took a dark turn when an argument escalated into physical violence, leaving Tanwar injured.

Following the incident, local authorities took swift action by registering a First Information Report (FIR) and launching a thorough investigation to resolve the matter, according to a senior police officer.

(With inputs from agencies.)