Brawl in South Delhi Leads to Assault

A quarrel among friends in South Delhi's Fatehpur Beri escalated into a violent assault, injuring 28-year-old Sanju Tanwar. During a drinking session, an argument broke out between Tanwar and his friends, Mohit Chikara, Preet Tanwar, and Manish Goyal, which led to an attack. The police have filed an FIR and are investigating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2024 19:33 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 19:33 IST
In South Delhi's Fatehpur Beri area, a social gathering spiraled into violence, resulting in one man injured. The altercation occurred on the evening of December 26, among a group of friends indulging in alcohol.

Sanju Tanwar, aged 28, was among the group that included Mohit Chikara, Preet Tanwar, and Manish Goyal. The evening's revelries took a dark turn when an argument escalated into physical violence, leaving Tanwar injured.

Following the incident, local authorities took swift action by registering a First Information Report (FIR) and launching a thorough investigation to resolve the matter, according to a senior police officer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

