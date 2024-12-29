Tragic Suicides of Policemen in Telangana Shock Communities
In separate incidents in Telangana, two policemen allegedly died by suicide. A 34-year-old constable in Siddipet consumed a poisonous substance and subsequently ended his life. His wife and children are stable after hospital treatment. Another officer in Medak similarly took his life. Investigations are underway.
In a pair of shocking incidents unfolding in Telangana, two policemen allegedly died by suicide, creating waves of distress in their local communities.
The first incident involved a 34-year-old constable in Siddipet district, who is reported to have consumed a poisonous substance, tragically ending his life. Before this, he allegedly mixed the deadly substance into soft drinks and gave them to his wife and two children, who are now in stable condition according to hospital reports.
Simultaneously, another incident in Medak district saw a head constable in his 50s hang himself near his quarters. Both cases are under thorough investigation by the authorities, who are working to uncover the reasons behind these tragic events.
