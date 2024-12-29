Left Menu

Tragic Suicides of Policemen in Telangana Shock Communities

In separate incidents in Telangana, two policemen allegedly died by suicide. A 34-year-old constable in Siddipet consumed a poisonous substance and subsequently ended his life. His wife and children are stable after hospital treatment. Another officer in Medak similarly took his life. Investigations are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-12-2024 19:46 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 19:46 IST
Tragic Suicides of Policemen in Telangana Shock Communities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a pair of shocking incidents unfolding in Telangana, two policemen allegedly died by suicide, creating waves of distress in their local communities.

The first incident involved a 34-year-old constable in Siddipet district, who is reported to have consumed a poisonous substance, tragically ending his life. Before this, he allegedly mixed the deadly substance into soft drinks and gave them to his wife and two children, who are now in stable condition according to hospital reports.

Simultaneously, another incident in Medak district saw a head constable in his 50s hang himself near his quarters. Both cases are under thorough investigation by the authorities, who are working to uncover the reasons behind these tragic events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
2
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
3

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States
4
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024