Left Menu

Police Constable Nabbed in Noida Robbery Scandal

In Noida, a police constable and an accomplice have been arrested for robbing two businesspersons of cash and valuables. The incident involved alleged impersonation and threats at gunpoint. Authorities are seeking the capture of four additional suspects linked to the crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 23-04-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 20:29 IST
Police Constable Nabbed in Noida Robbery Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development in Noida, law enforcement officials have apprehended a police constable, Komal Singh Yadav, and another individual, Arush Tripathi, for their alleged involvement in a brazen robbery targeting two businesspersons.

The duo reportedly orchestrated the crime by pretending to be law enforcement officers, coercing the victims, Rajat Verma and Ashwin, to part with Rs 18 lakhs, including cash, laptops, mobile phones, and other valuables. The operation unfolded over the night of April 18 and 19.

Authorities have launched a manhunt for four other suspects believed to be part of the scheme. The apprehended accused face serious charges, and the case is gaining attention as more details emerge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025