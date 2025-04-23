Police Constable Nabbed in Noida Robbery Scandal

In a recent development in Noida, law enforcement officials have apprehended a police constable, Komal Singh Yadav, and another individual, Arush Tripathi, for their alleged involvement in a brazen robbery targeting two businesspersons.

The duo reportedly orchestrated the crime by pretending to be law enforcement officers, coercing the victims, Rajat Verma and Ashwin, to part with Rs 18 lakhs, including cash, laptops, mobile phones, and other valuables. The operation unfolded over the night of April 18 and 19.

Authorities have launched a manhunt for four other suspects believed to be part of the scheme. The apprehended accused face serious charges, and the case is gaining attention as more details emerge.

(With inputs from agencies.)