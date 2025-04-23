Police Constable Nabbed in Noida Robbery Scandal
In Noida, a police constable and an accomplice have been arrested for robbing two businesspersons of cash and valuables. The incident involved alleged impersonation and threats at gunpoint. Authorities are seeking the capture of four additional suspects linked to the crime.
- Country:
- India
In a recent development in Noida, law enforcement officials have apprehended a police constable, Komal Singh Yadav, and another individual, Arush Tripathi, for their alleged involvement in a brazen robbery targeting two businesspersons.
The duo reportedly orchestrated the crime by pretending to be law enforcement officers, coercing the victims, Rajat Verma and Ashwin, to part with Rs 18 lakhs, including cash, laptops, mobile phones, and other valuables. The operation unfolded over the night of April 18 and 19.
Authorities have launched a manhunt for four other suspects believed to be part of the scheme. The apprehended accused face serious charges, and the case is gaining attention as more details emerge.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Manipur Security Boost: Key Arms Recovered, Militant Arrests in Strategic Operations
Home Childbirth Tragedy: Husband Arrested for Wife’s Death
Conspiracy Unveiled: Arrests Made in Punjab BJP Leader's Residence Blast
Intoxicated Driver Arrested in Jaipur Tragedy Amid Protests
Bangladeshi Immigrants Arrested for Impersonating Transgender Community in India