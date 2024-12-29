Infiltration Issues: West Bengal Police vs BSF

The Director General of Police (DGP) in West Bengal, Rajeev Kumar, emphasized on Sunday that the responsibility for checking infiltration from Bangladesh rests primarily with the Border Security Force (BSF), even acknowledging the central agency's inadequacies. Despite these challenges, the state police force has effectively tackled the issue, Kumar stated.

The senior IPS officer lauded the professionalism of the police, noting their success in managing not only infiltration but also combatting extremism. He reassured residents that while authorities monitor Bangladesh's situation closely, past incidents of extremism have been managed proficiently.

Kumar criticized the efficiency of BSF's operations along the border, citing gaps in security that have allowed many to cross into West Bengal illegally. However, the state's police have been proactive, arresting infiltrators and collaborating with other security forces, including on recent anti-terrorism operations.

