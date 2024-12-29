Left Menu

BJP Karnataka Launches Probes into State's Suicides and Maternal Deaths

The BJP in Karnataka has initiated two fact-finding missions to investigate a series of suicides and maternal deaths in the state. The committees will focus on deaths in government hospitals and explore the reasons behind several suicides, aiming to address potential systemic issues.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka has spearheaded two fact-finding missions to delve into the troubling spike in suicides and maternal deaths reported across the state.

A dedicated panel, including 13 members and three legislators, will scrutinize the alarming maternal deaths occurring in government hospitals, particularly highlighting the five recent fatalities in Ballari.

Simultaneously, a 17-member suicide investigation team has been assigned, with former Home Minister Araga Jnanendra leading inquiries into the series of tragic suicides affecting the region.

