BJP Karnataka Launches Probes into State's Suicides and Maternal Deaths

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka has spearheaded two fact-finding missions to delve into the troubling spike in suicides and maternal deaths reported across the state.

A dedicated panel, including 13 members and three legislators, will scrutinize the alarming maternal deaths occurring in government hospitals, particularly highlighting the five recent fatalities in Ballari.

Simultaneously, a 17-member suicide investigation team has been assigned, with former Home Minister Araga Jnanendra leading inquiries into the series of tragic suicides affecting the region.

