World in Brief: From Elections to Tragic Disasters
The world faces a variety of news, including Croatia's presidential election, evacuations in Gaza, the passing of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, multiple disasters in South Korea, Azerbaijan's plane incident linked to Russia, and a deadly accident in Ethiopia. In Egypt, a gas explosion results in police casualties.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2024 05:25 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 05:25 IST
In Croatia, incumbent president Zoran Milanovic is headed to a second-round election after narrowly missing a majority with 49.1% of votes. His closest rival, Dragan Primorac from the ruling HDZ, won only 19.35% support.
Israeli forces continue their offensive in northern Gaza, ordering the evacuation of Beit Hanoun, causing further displacement due to Palestinian militant rocket fire, according to residents.
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter has died at the age of 100. Renowned for his efforts in peace and human rights, Carter leaves behind a legacy celebrated globally, his son Chip Carter confirmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
