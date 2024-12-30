World in Brief: From Elections to Tragic Disasters

In Croatia, incumbent president Zoran Milanovic is headed to a second-round election after narrowly missing a majority with 49.1% of votes. His closest rival, Dragan Primorac from the ruling HDZ, won only 19.35% support.

Israeli forces continue their offensive in northern Gaza, ordering the evacuation of Beit Hanoun, causing further displacement due to Palestinian militant rocket fire, according to residents.

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter has died at the age of 100. Renowned for his efforts in peace and human rights, Carter leaves behind a legacy celebrated globally, his son Chip Carter confirmed.

