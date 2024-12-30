Nepalese National Caught with Charas Worth Rs 1.5 Crore at Border

Law enforcement agencies in India have made a significant arrest at the Rupaidiha border, apprehending a Nepalese man in possession of charas valued at Rs 1.5 crore.

The arrest was executed by a coordinated effort between local police and the Sashastra Seema Bal. Officers stopped the man, who was crossing from Nepal on a motorcycle, during a routine patrol.

Upon search, the team discovered six kilograms of charas. The suspect, identified as Gyan Maan Harijan, revealed that the drugs were to be delivered to a grocery shopkeeper in Babaganj town.

(With inputs from agencies.)