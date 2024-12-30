China Sends Condolences Over Jimmy Carter's Passing

China's foreign ministry has officially expressed its profound condolences following the passing of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, a prominent figure in forging ties between the two nations.

A spokesperson for the Chinese ministry conveyed these heartfelt sympathies on Monday, acknowledging Carter's enduring legacy in international diplomacy.

Carter, who served as the 39th President of the United States, played a pivotal role in establishing diplomatic relations with China, a testament to his commitment to global cooperation and peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)