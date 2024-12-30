Justice Served: The Shocking Case of Gisèle Pelicot
Dominique Pelicot, ex-husband of Gisèle Pelicot, will not appeal his 20-year prison sentence for drugging and raping her, as well as facilitating other attacks. The case has shocked France. While Pelicot accepts his sentence, 17 out of 50 other convicted men plan to appeal.
- Country:
- France
In a case that has sent shockwaves across France, Dominique Pelicot has decided not to challenge his 20-year prison sentence for drugging and raping his ex-wife, Gisèle Pelicot, and allowing other men to do the same.
Pellicot's lawyer, Béatrice Zavarro, told France Info this move aims to spare Gisèle Pelicot the trauma of a retrial. While Pelicot has accepted his fate, 17 out of 50 other men found guilty have announced plans to appeal their convictions.
The Avignon court handed down a range of sentences from three to 15 years for those involved in this heinous crime, with Pelicot receiving the maximum punishment. At age 72, the sentence may effectively mean life in prison, with the earliest chance for release only after serving two-thirds of the sentence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
