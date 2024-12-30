New Dynamics in Syrian-Ukrainian Relations: A Fresh Start Amidst Conflict

Syria's de facto ruler Ahmed al-Sharaa and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha engaged in discussions as Ukraine seeks to strengthen ties with Syria under its new leadership, according to SANA. While details remain scant, the talks signify an important step in shifting geopolitical dynamics.

Ukraine recently dispatched 500 metric tons of wheat flour to Syria as part of its 'Grain from Ukraine' humanitarian project, highlighting its intent to rebuild relations in the wake of Bashar al-Assad's displacement. Previously, Syria largely depended on Russia for its grain imports, marking this move as significant.

The political landscape in Syria continues to evolve with Ahmed al-Sharaa’s rise to power, challenging Russian interests, particularly concerning military bases in Syria. Russia's Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, emphasized that negotiations would be necessary to determine the future stance of Russia-Syria military cooperation.

