Left Menu

Vigilant Watch: Bengaluru's New Year Preparations

Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara assures public safety for New Year celebrations with extensive police deployment. Over 11,830 personnel and more than 1,000 cameras are set up across Bengaluru to prevent disturbances and monitor rave and drug activities. Celebrations are allowed until 1 am only.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-12-2024 16:30 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 16:06 IST
Vigilant Watch: Bengaluru's New Year Preparations
Bengaluru Police Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

As the New Year celebrations approach, Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara has announced that thousands of police personnel have been positioned across Bengaluru to ensure safety and prevent untoward incidents. The minister appealed to the public to celebrate joyfully while maintaining order.

In efforts to ensure a seamless celebration, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar highlighted the installation of over 1,000 surveillance cameras citywide. He emphasized that Bengaluru's image is crucial, warning that any nuisances will be swiftly addressed by the police force.

Police authorities have confirmed that 11,830 officers, along with civil defense staff, will vigilantly oversee areas with high foot traffic, monitoring for potential rave parties and drug-related activities. The government has authorized festivities until 1 am, urging the public to adhere to this timeline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
2
Telangana Pays Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh

Telangana Pays Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh

 India
3
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India
4
A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lightning Network Micropayments: Transforming Incentives in Digital Knowledge Markets

Building Public Support for Active Transportation: The Key to Sustainable Mobility

Transforming Public Transport: Adapting to Seniors' Needs in a Digitalizing World

Digital Transformation and Its Impact on Elderly Care Services Across Chinese Regions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024