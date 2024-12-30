Vigilant Watch: Bengaluru's New Year Preparations
Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara assures public safety for New Year celebrations with extensive police deployment. Over 11,830 personnel and more than 1,000 cameras are set up across Bengaluru to prevent disturbances and monitor rave and drug activities. Celebrations are allowed until 1 am only.
As the New Year celebrations approach, Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara has announced that thousands of police personnel have been positioned across Bengaluru to ensure safety and prevent untoward incidents. The minister appealed to the public to celebrate joyfully while maintaining order.
In efforts to ensure a seamless celebration, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar highlighted the installation of over 1,000 surveillance cameras citywide. He emphasized that Bengaluru's image is crucial, warning that any nuisances will be swiftly addressed by the police force.
Police authorities have confirmed that 11,830 officers, along with civil defense staff, will vigilantly oversee areas with high foot traffic, monitoring for potential rave parties and drug-related activities. The government has authorized festivities until 1 am, urging the public to adhere to this timeline.
